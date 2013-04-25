Western Oregon University Partners with Author and Speaker Elaine K Sanchez and Dr. Alex a Sanchez to Offer an Online Caregiving Course to Gerontology Students

Monmouth, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --Dr. Robert G. Winningham, Professor & Chair of the Psychology Division at Western Oregon University (WOU) said, “We are excited to partner with Elaine Sanchez and Dr. Alex Sanchez to offer GERO 407 - - - Caregiving. The course will incorporate the fabulous training materials they have developed for their online program CaregiverHelp.com Beginning January 2014, we will offer the course through our Gerontology Department. People will have an opportunity to earn university credits through an online course that fills an important need in gerontology and caregiving, all in the comfort of their home.”



Dr. Alex Sanchez, a life-long educator, will teach the online course. Dr. Sanchez retired from his position as Professor of Education at Oregon State University in December 2012, where he taught a doctoral program in Community College Leadership. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions as a university professor, vice president, and as a community college president.



About Elaine Sanchez

Elaine Sanchez, co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com, is author of the book, “Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver”. She frequently speaks at caregiving conferences and to healthcare organizations across the country. She hosts the weekly radio program, CaregiverHelpRadio.com on WebTalkRadio.net.



The couple’s passion for helping caregivers survive the emotional stress of caring for aging, chronically ill, and disabled individuals is based as their own experience of caring for family members.



To register for this course please contact WOU’s Division of Extended Programs at

1-877-877-1593.

Western Oregon University

345 N. Monmouth Ave

Monmouth, OR 97361

website: https://www.wou.edu/provost/extprogram/



For more information about how other groups are using CaregiverHelp.com, to support family and professional caregivers, call 503-949-2464 or email info@CaregiverHelp.com.