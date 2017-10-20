Western Radiator Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Pendleton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2017 --Western Radiator Inc., an automotive repair shop specializing in radiators and heating and cooling systems, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based digital marketing company that works with small businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout North America.



By working with BizIQ, Western Radiator Inc. expects to build on its more than three decades in business by attracting new clients through an updated and modernized website and a targeted marketing campaign. BizIQ brings considerable experience with automotive industry clients to its work with the radiator shop in Pendleton, OR and looks forward to the new partnership.



The first step in BizIQ's marketing campaign on behalf of Western Radiator Inc. is the development of a new website for the radiator shop in Pendleton, OR that will combine an intuitive design with information of interest and usefulness to current and prospective customers. The marketing agency is also at work on developing blog content, which will appear on the new site twice each month and provide greater detail on timely and relevant issues related to automotive heating and cooling.



BizIQ puts considerable focus on the use of search engine optimization (SEO) to enhance its clients' web marketing materials, as this strategy is known to assist local businesses in boosting their rankings in Google searches. This is of particular value to smaller companies and helps them gain more visibility amongst prospective customers within their service area.



"We're happy to be teaming up with BizIQ to improve the marketing of our company, which has long needed the kind of boost that only a group of experts can provide," said Jeff Burnett, a member of management at Western Radiator Inc. "We're looking forward to bringing our fair and reasonable prices on radiator and heating and cooling repairs to new customers as this campaign gets underway."



About Western Radiator Inc.

Western Radiator Inc. was founded in 1982 and is a family owned and operated radiator, heating and cooling repair shop that focuses on providing quality products and services at honest prices. The company works on automotive, agricultural and industrial radiators and provides a comprehensive range of services within its areas of expertise. The company is licensed, bonded and insured, and is affiliated with the BBB, NFIB and Chamber of Commerce.



For more information, please visit https://www.westernradiator.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.