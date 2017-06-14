Western Washington Disaster Response Company Looks Toward 20th Anniversary

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Bio Clean is a Western Washington disaster response company that was founded back in 1998 by Theresa Borst. Their twentieth anniversary is approaching, and this is quite a milestone for a business that started out with an uncertain future. When you are able to maintain this level of longevity in any field, you are certainly doing something right, and Bio Clean has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. If you are wondering exactly what a disaster response company does, you will be surprised to hear all the different sensitive situations that they handle for their clients.



This company specializes in very difficult disaster response situations that have serious health implications. For example, when a flood causes property damage, dangerous mold can grow. They provide mold removal and remediation services, and they do the restoration work. Their emergency response team can also be called upon to handle sewage spills that can contaminate the environment and spread dangerous diseases including hepatitis A and hepatitis E, poliovirus, and rotavirus to name a few.



In addition to these natural disasters, there are also situations that could be described as disasters that are created by criminals. Murder scenes and other crime scenes can leave behind blood and other bodily fluids, and it takes a special brand of expertise to safely, effectively, and efficiently respond to this type of situation. Being able to do the work is one thing, but in many cases, family members are deeply impacted by this type of tragedy. Technical expertise is important, but people who work in the disaster response arena should also possess people skills so they can interact with deeply troubled family members effectively.



As Bio Clean looks ahead toward their important milestone, they can reflect on the enormous contribution that they have made over the years. The company has no intention of slowing down any time soon, so people in Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, and so many more cities in Western Washington will have a reliable disaster response resource available to them into the foreseeable future.



