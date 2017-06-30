Western Washington Medical Waste Disposal Resource Gets High Marks

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Consistency is key when it comes to medical waste disposal, because health care facilities generate potentially hazardous waste that must be removed on an ongoing basis. There is a company called Bio Clean that has become a leading name in medical waste disposal in Everett, Olympia, Renton, Tacoma, and so many other communities in Washington State. They have been around since 1998, and they have grown over the years because they are in fact extraordinarily reliable, consistent, and above all else put the safety of the communities first.



However, consistency does not equate to complacency. Circumstances evolve in all industries, and this is certainly the case when it comes to medical waste disposal. Billions of dollars are spent annually on medical research, and things are constantly changing as new medical techniques and equipment are introduced into the marketplace.



Biohazards that have never been identified before can also enter the picture, so medical waste disposal resources must evolve along with the times. This is something that Bio Clean has always been cognizant of, and they go the extra mile to adapt so they can remain on the cutting edge.



Medical waste disposal is an expansive area, and it extends beyond the types of facilities that one would typically envision, like individual medical practices, dental practices, hospitals, laboratories, and clinics. Our country's population is aging rapidly, and many seniors ultimately reside in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Clearly, nursing homes are going to generate medical waste, so medical waste disposal is important for these facilities.



In the parlance of the health care community, "sharps" are objects and instruments that can pierce the skin and cause bleeding. A quality medical waste disposal resource like Bio Clean will have a great deal of experience and expertise with the handling and disposal of sharps. Interestingly, they are used in some environments that are not medical at all, like piercing facilities and tattoo shops, and Bio Clean serves these types of businesses as well.



When a company has been able to withstand the test of time, one knows that their customer satisfaction rate is off the charts. Bio Clean has been a rock-solid waste disposal resource in Washington for a couple of decades and counting, so anyone who is looking for this service would do well to explore a relationship with the company.



About Bio Clean

Bio Clean is a leading resource for medical waste disposal in Western Washington including Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, and Renton, Washington.