New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2013 --- Westinghouse Solar Inc. (OTC:WEST) shows neutral trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.13 and remained in $0.08 and $0.13 price range during the session. The stock closed 26.05 percent lower at $0.09. Westinghouse Solar’s first support level is at $0.08. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.07. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.10.



Westinghouse Solar is based out of China and deals in solar panels and related equipments. The company was earlier known as Akeena Solar Inc. and it changed its name in 2011.



Find out more on WEST here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=WEST



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) stock closed at $0.18, down 12.68 percent from its previous close of $0.21. The stock opened the session at $0.20 and touched its highest price point at $0.21. Applied DNA Sciences stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.18. The stock is currently below its 6-days EMA of $0.20 and its 20 days EMA of $0.21, thus showing mildly bearish trend.



Applied DNA Sciences stock is likely to make mild down movement in coming trading sessions to $0.16. Applied DNA Sciences announced its first quarter revenue at $317,670.



Find out more on APDN here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



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