Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Still Recycling Televisions

Latrobe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2016 --With all of the news lately about the difficulty of properly recycling your television according to the Covered Device Recycling Act passed in 2010, be assured that the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center is still accepting them at no cost, in keeping with the spirit of the law.



"We and our recycling partner, JVS Environmental, are committed to serving our communities with a convenient recycling option for your unwanted electronics, as the law intended," said Ellen Keefe, Executive Director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. "We have the support of our county commissioners and other funders to keep the program alive. Everyone is welcome; you don't have to be a resident of Westmoreland County to recycle with us."



About Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling

Located in Innovative Park near Beatty Crossroads in Unity Township, the recycling center is open three days a week and the second Saturday of every month to accept televisions and all other electronics at no charge. In addition, the recycling center accepts Freon appliances, tires, and fluorescent tube light bulbs for a fee. Scrap metal, used motor oil, batteries of all kinds, cardboard and mixed paper can be recycled at no charge.



For a complete list of materials accepted for recycling, directions, and hours of operation,



visit http://www.westmorelandcleanways.org, or call 724-879-4020.