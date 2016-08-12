Westwood Compounding Pharmacy Delivers Top-Rated Customer Service

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --ABC Pharmacy of Beverly Hills is a premier Westwood compounding pharmacy. They have built an excellent reputation among their community by providing top-rated customer service for each and every one of their patients. In order to do this, the pharmacy hires only the most qualified and knowledgeable pharmacists and technicians. Erick Khaimoff, PharmD and Ellie Behrooznia, PharmD are at the head of the team. Each staff member is highly educated, well trained and experienced in the industry.



As a family-owned entity, the Westwood compounding pharmacy offers an unparalleled patient experience that cannot be matched by big name pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. Their number one goal is to meet and exceed each customer's expectations. ABC Pharmacy of Beverly Hills offers 10-minute prescription fulfillment windows so that customers aren't left waiting around. Free delivery is also available to those that are unable to leave their homes due to extreme illness or disability.



In order to give back to their local community, the pharmacists at the Westwood compounding pharmacy regularly volunteer their time and money in any way they can. Most recently, Ellie Behrooznia, Pharm D participated in career day at a local pre-school. The respected pharmacist donated her time to explain and demonstrate her profession in hopes of inspiring young minds. As a family-owned business, they understand the importance of giving back to the community.



About ABC Pharmacy of Beverly Hills

ABC Pharmacy of Beverly Hills is a family-owned business that provides its services to those in the greater Los Angeles area. They have built a reputation of excellent customer service, reasonable prices and patient care.



For more information about the Westwood compounding pharmacy, visit their website pharmacyofbeverlyhills.com, call 310-777-0052, or visit them at 9033 Wilshire Blvd., #102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.