Weymouth, MA Dentist, Dr. David Grace Helps Patients Achieve Permanent Smiles After Tooth Loss with Dental Implants

Dr. David Grace of Aesthetic & Restorative Dentistry in Weymouth, MA is helping adult patients who have lost one or more permanent teeth achieve permanent, long-lasting smiles with the latest dental implant technology. When compared to other restorative methods like bridges, partial dentures, and full dentures, dental implants offer patients superior function that is oftentimes even better than natural teeth.



The design of dental implants mimics the structure of a natural tooth root. As a small metal screw, the dental implant is surgically and precisely inserted into the patient's jawbone, essentially replacing the natural tooth root that was once held in its place. Dental implants are made with bio-compatible material, typically titanium, that naturally fuses and bonds with the surrounding bone tissues. This provides optimal strength once a porcelain crown is attached to the implant, giving the patient a brand new, natural looking tooth that feels and functions like their previous tooth once did.



Dental implants can be effectively used to replace a single tooth that was lost due to injury or decay, as well as a series of teeth or entire top and bottom arches of teeth that were lost or extracted due to decay, injury, or other health problems. When placed and cared for properly, dental implants are designed to last at least 20 years, and in many instances, can last for the remainder of the patient's lifetime.



For denture wearers, dental implants provide an exceptional improvement in their quality of life as they eliminate the pain and discomfort that typically comes with partial and full dentures, in addition to eliminating the need for cumbersome adhesive pastes and strips. Additionally, dental implants give former denture wearers the ability to speak and chew properly once again.



In addition to dental implants, Dr. Grace also offers a variety of other dental services including metal-free crowns, painless sedation, laser gum therapy, Invisalign, and full mouth restorations.



About Dr. David Grace

Dr. David Grace has been helping patients improve their smiles for more than three decades. He completed his dental education at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston and throughout his career has completing numerous continuing education courses to expand his dental expertise. He is an alumnus of the Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education and is a member of multiple professional dental organizations such as the ADA, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and more.



