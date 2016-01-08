Weymouth, MA Dentist Dr. David Grace Offers Simple, Affordable Method for Smile Transformations

East Weymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Weymouth dentist Dr. David Grace of Aesthetic & Restorative Dentistry is helping patients achieve quick, safe, and affordable transformations with the use of in-office and at-home teeth whitening services. Teeth whitening is one of the most simple and inexpensive ways for patients to boost the aesthetics of their smiles, and Dr. Grace offers patients several convenient options to help them get the bright, gleaming smile they've always wanted.



As people age, teeth naturally start to yellow and dull as a result of foods and drinks that are consumed. Those who regularly consume coffee, tea, tobacco, wine, or other dark-pigmented foods or drinks may notice more progressive staining or yellowing at an earlier age. A yellowed or discolored smile can add years to a patient's overall look, even if their teeth are otherwise fairly healthy. Teeth whitening is an easy way for patients to take years off of their age and add a great deal of confidence to their smile.



Dr. Grace and his team offer patients a unique program called "Whitening Forever" that gives patients access to ongoing whitening services after any initial whitening treatment that will help them keep their smiles bright and white forever. After patients opt for any in-office or at-home whitening service, Dr. Grace will provide complementary whitening touch-up kits with each regularly scheduled preventive check-up, offering up to two kits per year.



While there are many different whitening products available over the counter, including pastes, rinses, and strips, oftentimes these products give patients only minimal results for the price they pay. Additionally, these products typically only provide temporary results and require patients to continuously purchase expensive products in order to keep their smiles white. With the safe deep bleaching services Dr. Grace and his staff offer, Weymouth patients can be confident they're getting the maximum results in relation to what they are spending and get ongoing access to touch-up bleaching gel.



As an experienced cosmetic dentist, Dr. David Grace offers patients a wide range of other dental services in addition to teeth whitening. He provides metal-free crowns, tooth-colored fillings, Invisalign, painless sedation, porcelain veneers, MAX dental implants to restore missing teeth, and more.



About Dr. David Grace

For more than three decades, Dr. David Grace has been committed to helping his patients enhance their smiles and improve their oral health. He completed his dental education at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston and has also completed continuing education courses at the Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education. Dr. Grace is a member of the ADA, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and several other professional dental organizations.



To learn more about Dr. David Grace and the teeth whitening services he offers for patients in Weymouth, MA please visit www.weymouthdentist.com.