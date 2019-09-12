WH Packaging to Attend Pack Print International 2019

Huizhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --WH Packaging is glad to announce that it will take part in the 7th International Packaging and Printing Exhibition for Asia on 18th to 21st September in Bangkok Trade & Exhibition Centre (Booth No: Z43). With over ten years of experience, WH Packaging is adept at the research and development of top-class poly mailers with professional and exquisite technique.



As one of the most influential exhibitions for the packaging and printing industry, International Packaging and Printing Exhibition for Asia serves as a comprehensive business platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. The coming 7th PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL 2019 is a showcase where more than 243 plastic mailers packaging, metal packaging, rubber packaging, packaging machinery, printing, laser engraving machine manufacturers from China, India, USA, Japan, Dubai, Turkey, etc. will introduce their latest-released products and diffuse ideas about their sophisticated technology to all the visitors. Additionally, more than 14,000 buyers can have the chance to meet with pre-qualified suppliers and grasp the newest designs, materials and technology covering packaging machines and appliances, packaging materials, packaging means and so on.



In effect, WH Packaging gears up to participate in the 7th PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL and brings its best plastic mailers to Thailand. WH Packaging, a China-based expert in researching and manufacturing poly mailers products for more than ten years, is well-known for its pursuit of custom poly mailer bags for express mail service. As this firm's brand power improves, the high-quality products and superior services have earned WH Packaging a good reputation in the poly mailers industry and enabled it to sell products to the whole world. On the strength of stable and long-term cooperation with various express companies, this firm has established a global business network these years.



In the field of poly mailers manufacture, WH Packaging successfully opens up numerous possibilities to research and develop all kinds of poly mailer bags after fixing all the challenges and difficulties. Actually, equipped with 13 advanced blowing film machines and 8 printing machines, 25 bag making lines and other auxiliary equipments. The production capacity of plastic mailers can reach 1500 ton per month. The product catalog covers white plastic mailers, grey poly mailing bags, colored plastic mailers, biodegradable postage bags and especially the custom printed poly mailer bags. For one thing, the custom printed poly mailers have many different colors according to specific demand from customers. Most importantly, this cost-efficient, waterproof and light-weight custom poly mailer is absolutely an alternative to an advertisement for the image of a company and its brand.



In short, WH Packaging always lives up to its supporters' expectations. No matter what the customers' needs are, WH Packaging has always strived to create high-quality custom poly mailers for express companies and other shopkeepers. As a result, it successfully achieved providing a more enjoyable experience for its customers.



About WH Packaging

As an experienced poly mailers manufacturer in China, WH Packaging has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the ever-changing market need of poly mailer bags. It promises to adhere to the principles of high standards of poly mailers, as well as satisfactory customer services all the time. In addition, its focus relies on researching custom poly mailer bags with advanced technology and equipment. Both the recognition from global customers and close partnerships with corporations promote WH Packaging to continues to break new grounds and reap more profits.



Media Contact

Company Name: WH Packaging Co.,Ltd.

Telephone: 86-752-3729229

Address: Xihu Village Qiuchang Street Huiyang District, Huizhou, Guangdong, China

Email: wh@whpacking.com

Website: http://en.whpacking.com