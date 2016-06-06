Hartland, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Adventure for Dads LLC is pleased to announce it now offers day trip experiences dedicated to Dad's busy family. With trusted experience providers and the best outdoor gear, Adventure for Dads provides families with everything they need to create a memory they'll never forget.



Adventure for Dads was founded to give dads and their families a place where they can find everything they need for their next adventure. "What makes us unique is that we're focused on making things easier for busy families – Look, we get it – You're busy and it's tough to find time to plan something unique for Dad. We're here to help you by providing experiences and the gear you need all in one place. We believe Adventure Dads raise Adventure Kids." states Steve Newton, Founder and CEO of Adventure for Dads.



About Adventure for Dads

Adventure for Dads is a Family First, Wisconsin based, Live Life to the Fullest, Adventure Company. AFD is made up of a team of Dads who believe that all Fathers need a place to go — a place they can trust — to dream about, plan and prepare for their next adventure.