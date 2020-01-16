What EasePDF Can Do for You

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --Introduction

EasePDF is an all-in-one tool for all PDF editing needs. EasePDF is one of the easiest online apps to use. The steps are easy to follow and the headache of choosing complicated settings in converting documents is done for users. There is no need to worry about the quality of the document. The document will be converted into the highest quality possible. In this article, There is EasePDF to people and tell them some of the features and services offered with this excellent online PDF solution.



Features and Services of EasePDF

In this section, there will list for users many of the services and features that EasePDF offers user. Users will get a brief overview of some of the tools this online app has.



Converting

With EasePDF, people can easily convert the documents into PDF format. All conversions can be done in 3 to 4 easy steps. You can convert these formats into PDF: PowerPoint, Excel, Word, JPG, HTML, RTF, TXT, GIF, BMP and PNG. To convert these formats into PDF into simply choose what format you have to convert from the home page. Simply go to PDF creator on the ribbon or choose one of the quick link menu options.



Once people have made the choice, there will be taken to a new webpage. There will be given the option to upload the file. Choose the file to convert to PDF and select open. Then simply wait a few seconds for the document to process and users will be able to download the newly converted PDF file.

Users can also convert the PDF files into other formats. Go to PDF Converter and follow the same steps as converting those formats to PDF.



Compress PDF

At times, users may need to share the PDF documents with the colleagues or friends. Yet, sometimes the files are too large to send. With EasePDF, users can compress the document and send it to whomever they need to. From the homepage select Compress PDF quick link. On the next page, select "add files". Select the file people need to compress. Once users have added the document, they need to compress, they will be given the option to add more. EasePDF offers the capability to compress more than one document at a time. When people have finished adding all the documents they wish to compress, simply select the mode, then click on Compress PDF.



Once the file has been compressed, people simply download the PDF. They are supposed to change the name of the file to maintain the original settings.



Split and Merge

With EasePDF, users can simply split and merge the PDF files with 4 easy steps. Users simply choose either Split PDF or Merge PDF from the home screen quick access buttons. On the next page, choose the files to merge or split.

If they wish to split, then they need to choose if people hope to split all pages or they can select which pages to split. Then they can select split PDF and the document will be processed quickly and users can download the new documents. Be sure to change the name of the document so prople can maintain the original format.



If users wish to merge PDFs, what they need to do is adding the files to merge and then select merge. the newly merged PDF will be processed and then they can download it and save it.



Edit PDF

EasePDF has made it simple to edit the PDF documents. Select Edit PDF from the quick access menu on the home page. After users have added the PDF to edit, they can then add graphics and text to the PDF. When finished, just save it.



Services

EasePDF offers many services as well. It is a free app, there is no registration and no need to give an email. EasePDF works on any device with an Internet connection and it can work with any platform. EasePDF also offers many other services, such as High output quality, fast processing speed, supports any modern browser, offers plenty of powerful editing tools, has multiple conversion formats, can handle the bulk conversion, has a friendly user interface, and finally offers high security with a 256-bit SSL encryption.



About EasePDF

EasePDF truly is a one-stop online PDF converter and editor. Unlike other online PDF editors, EasePDF is totally free without any need to register. All prople need to do is go to their homepage and choose what the person wish to do with the PDF, and then do it. It is that simple. In fact, it is so simple to use that any novice can convert and edit PDFs like a professional. If you have any question, feel free to contact EasePDF and get more information!