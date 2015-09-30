New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --The transgender community has rarely seen the spotlight throughout the history of cinema, but in a moving twist, Strictly Taboo: A film noir transgender love story, is ready to break the status quo. The social issues surrounding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community are diminishing slowly as their exposure becomes more frequent. Strictly Taboo has embraced the unspoken challenges of an intimate relationship between a heterosexual man and a transgender woman in the modern world.



Throwing Mud Productions Inc is a film production company proudly showcasing Strictly Taboo as its first feature film. Their vision to bring transgender social issues out of the dark, and believe that the film will have great impact on society. The CEO of Throwing Mud Productions is also the man responsible for the writing and directing of the film. Bob McAndrew has an esteemed and lengthy career in writing, directing and teaching, including bragging rights of previous students who have become Academy Award winners. His directing resume is highlighted by previous films with various awards and accolades from numerous corners of the globe. Bob feels strongly that Strictly Taboo expresses the heart and soul of a transgender person, and believes that it will foster tolerance and understanding for individuals in the LGBT community all over the world.



Bob began writing Strictly Taboo before the LGBT community was widely acknowledged, and naturally he experienced difficulty and disinterest when presenting the idea before media companies. Recently however, there has been an increased awareness of the social issues surrounding the LGBT community, in part thanks to programs such as 'Orange Is The New Black' and 'Becoming Us'. Additionally the victory in US Supreme Court which has now affirmed the rights to same sex marriage has been a major contributor to the increase in acceptance and understanding within society. Bob has embraced this opportunity to finally see his vision brought to life.



It is evident that Strictly Taboo will be stand out film to challenge and educate wider society about the heart wrenching trials faced by LGBT people. This coupled with Bob's experience and passion is a sure indication that the film will be of the highest quality and will deliver an emotionally charged and intimate story that will stay in the audiences mind forever.



Backers and contributors can choose between a number of fantastic perks as thanks for their interest and support in the film. The itemisation of how raised funds will contribute to overall filming costs have been listed within the Indiegogo campaign