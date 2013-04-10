New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2013 --PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded at $ 68.68 in the last session, which is +0.46 (0.67%). The stock has a Range of 68.09 - 68.96. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 60.04 - 70.58 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 34.66B. The stock traded a volume of 30.93M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 30.15M.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Find out what investors and traders need to know on QQQ here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=QQQ



Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) recently surveyed 500 consumers about their knowledge of auto insurance pricing and found that63 percent of respondents didn’t know that the bad driving of others affected their car insurance rates.



Men were less likely than women to think bad drivers affect everyone’s rates.



At 30%, young consumers (ages 18-34) had the lowest awareness of any age group. 89% of respondents said they would be upset if they found out they’re paying more to offset the costs of underpriced drivers.



Insurance companies commonly price consumers by comparing them to drivers with whom they share basic characteristics, like age, gender, or vehicle year, make and model. These factors do not directly reflect individual driving habits, but until Snapshot, there wasn’t a simple, reliable way to include how a driver actually drives when calculating a customer’s rate. The result: Rate Suckers paying less than the risk they present, and good drivers paying more to cover the costs.



Get the latest news on PGR here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PGR



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009