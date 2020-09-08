What Is a PRN Nurse? Benefits of Working Per Diem Shifts

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --Nursa™ is prepared to fill these short-term and per diem nursing jobs using our travel nursing app which allows nurses to easily pick up local PRN nursing jobs. Currently, Nursa is staffing per diem nurses in Idaho, Utah, and other states.



Getting a license or certification to work in the healthcare industry is a sure way to have job security for one's future. Whether one is a CNA, an LPN, or an RN; it is a fact that the job outlook for these professions is positive, and continues to grow. Working PRN jobs can go further than simply give one the comfort of job security. Working PRN shifts can give power over one's own life that may not have considered previously.



What Is a PRN Nurse?

PRN is an acronym of the Latin term "pro re nata". The term itself can be translated to mean "when necessary" or "as needed". One likely has also heard "per diem". The term "per diem" means "for each day". A PRN nurse is a nurse who is willing to work on an as-needed basis or on-demand. The same applies to LPNs or CNAs who work PRN shifts.



PRN jobs or PRN shifts do not have the same routine nor the benefits of a permanent full-time staff position with a hospital or a medical center. However, working PRN jobs allow the power different from that of full-time staffers if one is inclined to utilize them to their full potential.



Let's talk more in-depth about that power and potential, but first, some quick facts.



Quick Facts

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for each of these professions has encouraging numbers:



For Registered Nurses, they report the median hourly wage as $35.24 per hour in 2019 and expected job growth at 12% through the year 2028. Similarly, Licensed Practical Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses to have an expected job growth rate of 11% through the year 2028 and had a median hourly wage of $22.83 in 2019. Certified Nurses Assistants in 2019, came in at a median hourly wage of $14.25 and have a 9% anticipated job growth rate through to 2028.



Power of Per Diem Nursing

Now that we've established that the career field is ripe with opportunity, we'll dig right into the power of being a PRN nurse or CNA.



- One can say no. It's really that simple. When one works as a PRN, one has the power to say no to an offered PRN shift. If a teenager has a ball game Thursday night one doesn't have to apologize for missing it, nor does one have to organize a trade with a coworker that leaves a nurse pulling a double shift. All one has to do is say "no" to the Thursday night PRN shift. (Politely, of course.)



- One can make their own schedule. Working as a PRN clinician means one can arrange their work-life to fit around their personal life instead of the other way around. With Nursa TM we've made this easier than ever because we provide our clinicians access to PRN shifts at facilities all around. For example One could work shifts Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at one facility and another shift Wednesday a neighboring facility. Thereby leaving Thursday through Saturday with time off moreover, still having clocked enough hours in the week to have a paycheck to feel good about.

A nurse can make more money. The hourly rate for PRN clinicians is normally higher than that of the permanent staffers. Facilities will pay more for per diem shifts because PRN staff usually aren't eligible for benefits such as insurance or retirement packages. When one combines the higher hourly rate and organizes one's schedule well they can make more money than others in their field.



- PRN medical professionals have been essential for combating the novel coronavirus in hotspots where hospitals were swarmed with shocking numbers in some hotspots. Before the pandemic, California is one state that has a reputation notorious for high pay PRN shifts.



- Last-minute opportunities abound. Whether it's an unexpected life expense such as a car needing some work, or a broken water heater, or kids want to learn to play the violin; there are invariably times in life when many feel a financial pinch and would be grateful for the opportunity to bump up income, even temporarily. PRN shifts can be available at the last minute. When one works with Nursa TM, we list available PRN shifts in real-time. If one feels the pinch, pick up their phone and pick up a PRN shift.



- Learn more about a (new) specialty. On a PRN shift, One may have the opportunity to learn about another specialty by floating and/or cross-training. Working in the ER may give one the opportunity to learn more about psychiatric nursing. Or perhaps one gains experience floating from the ER to the ICU.



- Let work-life ebb and flow. One doesn't have to work 40+ hours a week for the rest of their career. Work a few shifts a week, and then dive in when flu season or holiday season hits and want extra money for presents or for a cruise with their sweetums. Work hard and then back off for a while, and then ramp back up.



- Working PRN keeps a nursing license active while one explore hobbies, passions, or retirement. Working a PRN shift here and there while officially retired can be a great way to keep their skills fresh, keep a license active, and keep one being social. If one left their nursing career to explore hobbies or passion, PRN shifts are a great way to allow for exploring but keep the security of an active nursing license in their pocket without weighing themselves down.



Is Per Diem Nursing Right for Others?

Ultimately, every one of those powers to be exercised comes back to the same truth: One gets to make the decisions. If one struggles with feeling tied down, wants to pursue other passions in life, maybe the family situation is changing, or one wants to make more money; PRN shifts could be the answer one has been searching for.



Download our smartphone application today and join the NursaTM community. Create a professional portfolio that can be shared securely and directly with potential employers. We'll show one the PRN shifts available while one decides when one wants to work, and where.



Nursa for RN, CNA, LPN Jobs App Store - Apple

Nursa for RN, CNA, LPN Jobs App Store - Google Store