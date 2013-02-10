What Is Next for NIHD & on Semiconductor New Analyst Ranking: (NASDAQ: NIHD), (NASDAQ: ONNN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2013 --NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) announced its preliminary consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012. For the fourth quarter, the Company expects to report consolidated operating revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, net subscriber additions of approximately 2,200, and total capital expenditures of approximately $525 million.



For the full year 2012, the Company expects to report approximately 650,000 net subscriber additions, bringing its total year-end subscriber base to approximately 11.4 million, an estimated 6 percent increase over year-end 2011.



NII Holdings, Inc., a publicly held company based in Reston, Va., is a provider of differentiated mobile communication services for businesses and high value consumers in Latin America.



Find out where NIHD could be heading next by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NIHD



ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ONNN) will host and webcast its Financial Analyst Day on Friday, February 15, 2013, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) in Scottsdale, AZ.



ON Semiconductor executives including Keith Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bernard Gutmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the company’s strategy and goals, as well as field questions from financial analysts and investors.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semiconductor) is a supplier of silicon solutions for energy efficient electronics. Its portfolio of power and signal management, logic, discrete and custom devices helps customers solve their design challenges in automotive, military/aerospace, smart grid and power applications.



Get everything traders and investors need to know on how to successfully trade ONN by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONNN



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009