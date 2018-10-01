What Is Power Washing

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Power washing is the removing of surface material including but not limited to mud, mildew, mold, dirt, grease, and excessive amounts of pollen (depending on your geographic location) from exterior features of your Raleigh home.



It's executed by spraying heated water in a pressurized manner and uses heated water in order to break down contaminated materials from an area, which is usually more effective when compared to basic pressure washing. Power washing machines can be very dangerous if they're not used properly, so it is recommended that an experienced professional operates them at all times. It's imperative to power wash an area from the appropriate distance to lessen the chance of damaging the material being tended to.



Power washing can become an in-depth and prolonged project if not carried out properly. It is important to have realistic expectations when it comes to power washing, as the surface, cleaning products, and specific capabilities of the power washer all work together to deliver results. If you opt for a quick and simple service, chances are your final product will not stay clean as long as you would've hoped. Numerous surfaces can benefit from regular power washing including but not limited to wood siding, electrical meters, lead paint, asphalt shingles, and mortar.



At CLH Painting, our team knows you have numerous choices when it comes to choosing a power washing professional in Raleigh. With that being said, we choose every day to provide our clients with the best possible service. That said, we offer the highest level of respect for the homeowner and their property, we use quality products, are highly-knowledgeable in the painting and pressure-washing field, and can work with your budget.



Our team is full of experts in garage floor epoxy, exterior painting, and power washing. We utilize our expertise daily, meaning that we're up-to-date on all the newest and most efficient techniques to complete your project with a minimum of mess, fuss, and complication. Whether you need painting, power washing, or a combination, our crew will be able to help you out!