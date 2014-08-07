Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2014 --WHAT LOLA WANTS Launches Indiegogo Campaign



The feature film What Lola Wants is the latest Independent Film to venture into the Crowdsourcing Waters to raise finishing funds to complete the project.



Two weeks into the Campaign, the film is already at 45% of it’s 40K goal.



What Lola Wants tells the story of 17 year old LOLA FRANKLIN (Sophie Lowe) who has run away from home. For reasons that she keeps to herself, Lola allows the world to believe that she has been kidnapped. Intent on traveling from Los Angeles to Mobile, Alabama, Lola meets MARLO (Beau Knapp) on the road.



They fall instantly in love. But when Lola’s parents offer a million dollars for her safe return, Marlo must confront his own past and decide whether to take Lola home and collect the reward or help Lola on her mysterious journey.



The film is written and directed by Rupert Glasson. This is Glasson’s second feature film. His first was the Australian Thriller COFFIN ROCK. The film is produced by Monnie Wills and Ayisha Davies. Serving as Executive Producers are Sid, Bill and Jon Sheinberg along with Christopher King, Robert Taylor, Andrew Barlow and Ross Glasson.



Sophie Lowe most recently appeared in ABC’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN WONDERLAND and is currently shooting A&E’s new series THE RETURNED.



Her feature film credits include BEAUTIFUL KATE and ADORE. Beau Knapp most recently co-starred in THE SIGNAL and appears in Warner Brothers’ upcoming RUN ALL NIGHT and SOUTHPAW. The film also stars Robert Taylor, who has the title role in A&E’s LONGMIRE, Dale Dickey, who received the Independent Spirit Award for her performance in WINTERS BONE, and Charles S. Dutton.



Nick Ogiony will represent the North American rights on behalf of the Producers.



The film is currently in Post Production.



Contact:

Monnie Wills

Los Angeles, CA 90046

monniewills@gmail.com

310.968.2735

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/hit-the-road-with-what-lola-wants



About Monnie Wills

Monnie Wills is a feature film producer with experience in both the Studio System and Independent Film arena. During his 15 year career, Monnie has worked on the Warner Brothers, Paramount and 20th Century Fox studio lots where he worked on big budgeted studio features such as BEHIND ENEMY LINES, I, ROBOT, MISS MARCH and THE DARKEST HOUR. He has also produced two Low Budget Independent films: MADE IN CHINA, which made it’s festival premiere in 2009 at SxSW where it won the Grand Jury Prize in narrative competition, and WHAT LOLA WANTS which is currently in Post Production.



Monnie resides in Gardner Junction, Los Angeles.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.