What One Los Angeles-Based Company Has to Say About Mothers Nursing in Public

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --There are always some great tips to remember when it comes to breastfeeding in public. First and foremost though, what is probably the most important aspect of it all is that there is no correct or incorrect way to publicly nurse. Not only is it a mother's right to nurse her child in the first place, but it is also her right to do it in the way that is most comfortable and convenient for her.



Bearing this principle in mind, Aidee Baby – a Los-Angeles based company that designs practical solutions to nursing in public – put together some pointers for mothers who may be new to nursing in public or are just looking for some thoughts on the subject. Ultimately, they are shared with the intent not just to help mothers feel more comfortable and relaxed, but their babies as well.



Aidee Baby first suggests mothers look for a place where they feel relaxed. Being calm is contagious and a familiar place will nurture this state of mind. Another good transitional tip for moms is to practice at home in front of the mirror in order to get an idea of how much will be visible. How much a mother is going to expose is up to them of course, but being able to see what is revealed or covered up can offer a lot of reassurance before being in public. An especially useful piece of advice that can save many mothers from feeling stressed out is to feed their babies before he or she starts to fuss. This way, all the attention the baby's agitation may cause will be easily avoided. Finally, it never hurts to have a response prepared for people who come with negative remarks. It's not something a mom should feel they have to defend in the first place, but having a solid response on hand may quickly curtail any drama another person may wish to cause and send them on their way. Though, again, mothers should absolutely never at any time feel bad for feeding their baby.



Last but not least, having a convenient and comfortable way to nurse can really make all the difference. Aidee Baby suggests stylish baby wearing jackets. Not only are nursing covers extremely pragmatic but also fashionable and available in a variety of styles and colors.



"We believe in mothers nursing in the way that makes them feel their best. As a mother myself, I wanted something that would allow me to nurse both with ease and, at the same time, be a great addition to my wardrobe. After I loved wearing my own designs, I wanted to share my creation with other mothers," shared Aidee Baby Founder Jayne Dickson. "In a nutshell, that's how Aidee Baby came to be and we're excited that we continue to expand more each day and share our product with the world."



Aidee Baby is a California-based company founded by Jayne Dickson in 2016. The company specializes in wearable nursing covers / baby wearing jackets that give everyday mothers a stylish and affordable option to nurse in public. Made in the USA, Aidee Baby's nursing covers are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, and sizes with collections for all seasons. Created for mothers by mothers, Aidee Baby is rooted in personal experience that has transformed itself into seeking ways to help women across the globe feel comfortable nursing in any given scenario while still being able to meet their child's needs and nurturing a stronger bond as often as possible.



