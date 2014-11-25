Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --The Kelly Cole store, located in the Los Angeles shopping destination known as District La Brea, has long been known to locals as the go to retailer for the effortless cool look. Celebrities and their stylists are also hip to this fact and have made it a frequent stop during their shopping rounds to curate their everyday, street-savvy look.



Specializing in a meticulously curated inventory of hard to find vintage pieces such as unisex overdye t-shirts, vintage rock shirts ranging from favorites like Sex Pistols to Prince to Nirvana, vintage Harley Davidson t-shirts, Vintage Leather Motorcycle jackets, and other leather goods including belts and combat boots, it’s no wonder that Adam Levine has been seen numerous times in his Kelly Cole vintage white t-shirts; not to mention his lovely lady, Behati Prinsloo, in her vintage Iron Maiden shirt which she picked up at the store. Other fans of vintage include: Zac Efron who’s been seen sporting his Harley and other vintage finds around the world, and Josh Hutcherson, who was spotted recently in Los Angeles in his vintage flannel button down.



The vintage pieces are companion to the Kelly Cole collection, the manifesto of which is the promotion of this simple, "effortless cool" idea. The Crew Neck and Henley shirts are among what Kelly calls “your Core Basics,” as he and partner Sean Hornbeak worked tirelessly to make these signature loose-knit 100% Cotton shirts an elevated and versatile day or night option in any weather. Fans of these staples include James Marsden, who was seen out in NYC recently wearing his Signature Crew Neck in Charcoal as well a few stylish men of Country Music: Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town in his crew in Ruby and the men of Lady Antebellum, Dave Heywood in his Henley in Washed Black and Charles Kelly going vintage with his leather Café Racer and belt, both classic Kelly Cole vintage pieces.



Please visit us online or in-store for all of your vintage and Kelly Cole signature collection needs.



About Kelly Cole

Kelly Cole is a unisex clothing brand and Los Angeles retailer dedicated to making products in the USA and providing the highest level of quality and customer service in the tradition of classic American brands. The brand, as well as vintage rock t-shirts and other rare finds, is available online at http://www.kellycole.com/, at its flagship store, located in District La Brea of Los Angeles, and select specialty boutiques including Maxfield and AMAREE.