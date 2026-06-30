North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides a comprehensive and affordable rigger and signalman course, offered through OSHA.net. This essential training for any worker in lifting, rigging, or signaling, equips teams with the confidence and expertise to handle heavy loads safely, reduce downtime, and maintain regulatory compliance.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC, here is what trainees can expect to learn when they enroll in a rigger and signalman course:



Intro to Rigging and Hand Signals



Trainees learn the fundamentals of safe rigging operations, including standard hand signals used to guide crane operators. This foundation ensures clear communication from the start.



Estimating Weights and Understanding Sling Angles



Accurate weight estimation and sling angle calculations are essential for safe lifts. In the rigger and signalman course, students gain practical skills to evaluate loads and rig them correctly, minimizing the risk of tipping or dropping materials.



Understanding Different Types of Rigging Gear



From chains and wire ropes to hooks and shackles, participants explore the proper selection, inspection, and maintenance of rigging equipment.



Education on Common Safety Hazards



The rigger and signalman course highlights the most frequent causes of on-site injuries related to rigging and signaling. By identifying potential hazards before they occur, workers learn to anticipate problems ahead of time.



OSHA Pros points out that every lift presents risk, and miscommunication or miscalculation can have serious consequences for workers and equipment. By completing a rigger and signalman course, trainees ensure projects can run efficiently and safely from start to finish.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is a leading choice for workplace education and compliance training, offering essential courses, including the rigger and signalman course, available online. With course materials developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience in OSHA training and certifications, participants receive expert-led instruction designed to provide real-world skills. Visit www.osha.net to learn more!