Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2025 --They get this question a lot from different clients, whether they are new to Phoenix Tape & Supply or even if they have been a client for years. While it is tempting to say that this one kind of tape is the right kind to make any logo look its best, the truth is that doing so doesn't do a service to the clients. There are different tape varieties because they are used for different purposes and scenarios. Paper tape has its place, just like the PVC tape has its place; it is more important that clients use the right kind of tape for their packaging needs and add the logo to that instead of trying to fit a different tape to your applications needs. Contact them today to discuss tape needs and order samples of the different tapes.



There are ways to make a logo stand out better no matter what kind of tape it is being put onto. First is to keep the logo design simple and to avoid tiny details or fine lines, as these can sometimes not print well on the tape. The logo can also benefit from having a good contrast between the logo color and the tape color. Utilizing blank space helps to create definition between elements and keeping things bold and clear will easily translate to the custom tape.



When it comes to the font choice, use a font that is clear and legible, especially from a distance away. Try to limit the colors used for the logo on custom packing tape and have those colors that are used contrast with each other so that things are clearly defined. Clients should also avoid using a gradient with the logo and/or lettering, as this will not translate well to any kind of custom tape.



Because they understand that clients want to be completely satisfied with their custom tape purchase, Phoenix Tape & Supply offers the ability to order as little as a single case of custom tape to see how it all works. When clients follow the steps above to make a logo and/or lettering simple and legible, it will be hard to mistake their packages from anyone else's packages. Standing out and gaining attention is what clients are after, so make the most of it with the right logo design that will look great on any of the custom tapes.



The options that clients have with new custom tape and how they use it will be a fun challenge. Phoenix Tape & Supply has been providing the best quality custom tape for 40 years, and that didn't happen by chance. They work with each of their clients to get them the best-looking tape for all of their needs. Contact them today to get started on a new custom tape with logo.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.