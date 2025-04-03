Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --Packing tapes come in many different styles and widths, but the most common widths in packing tape are either two inches wide or three inches wide. These are so common that there are different tools made to help put packing tape on packages very fast, such as tape guns. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they offer both of these common widths for the custom packing tape orders. But what is the right size of custom packing tape for a client's needs? There are several different things to keep in mind when placing an order. And in fact, clients can order samples from them of both sizes to see how they look with the printed product on them. Contact them to learn more about all of the options when ordering custom packing tape.



This is a simple fact but one that needs to be kept in mind for any custom packing tape. A three-inch-wide tape roll will offer more room to print a logo, tagline, contact information, or anything else that a client wants on the tape, but they may not want or need that much space. The most important aspect of custom packing tape is that people can easily read and understand what is printed on the tape, regardless of the width of the tape that is ordered.



If the design can be read legibly with a two-inch-wide tape, and that is the size that is already used to seal packages, then that's the answer. If clients need three-inch-wide tape because they have heavier packages, then use the wider tape. Some organizations like to use the three in wide tape because it gives them additional space and helps to make their design stand out more.



Some clients make the mistake of trying to jam in a lot of details on their custom packing tape, but in the end having too much information on a custom packing tape can make it difficult to read. And once the package has been handled in transit, some of the finer details may not survive. It is better to have a simpler design that is bold in appearance and rugged enough to survive the trip to its destination. Give their samples a try by ordering one or a few and see what the examples look like.



In the end choosing the width of custom packing tape will come down to what clients need to properly seal up packages along with having a solid design that looks good and easily conveys the message they have. Contact the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply today to learn more and get started on a custom packing tape design.



