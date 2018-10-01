What? Your Colleagues Are Searching for Threesomes at Work

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Recently in September, broadly.vice.com posted an article about the top 5 kinks in the US, saying that group sex, in particular threesomes, are the favorite fantasy of American. The researcher Justin Lehmiller found that 89 percent of the survey respondents reported fantasizing about this. When does this threesome fantasy mostly arise in a day? Maybe most people would assume that it must be in the night. However, 3rder team lately found out a quite surprising result.



With the user number of over 1 million, 3rder app have ascended into one of the most popular tinder apps for threesomes. Triggered by the phenomenon that constant server crushes were found at around 4 PM months ago, the team was eager to figure out the reason. Why did crashes happen in such a strange time? "We found that there was significantly heavy flow came in during that period of time, which is really beyond our expectation. We thought this situation will only happen in the night", said Charlie White, the cofounder of 3rder. That is to say, the heavy traffic crushed the server, which established the fact that a great number of users are using 3rder to find threesome partners at around 4 PM. According to the user data, the traffic surge usually starts at around 2 PM and gradually mounts to the top at around 4 PM. Then it lasts for about one to one and a half hours and starts to drop sharply at around 5 PM. The flow usually doubles, compared to that of around 2 PM. Sometimes even more. This proves that the threesome fantasy often occurs in the afternoon, at around 4 PM. However, given the fact that most people work in the daytime, shouldn't they be working in their office at that time? Does it mean that some of your colleagues or your employees are using online dating apps and attempting to find threesome partners at working time?



Another peak of the traffic lasts from 9 PM to 12 PM, which is more intelligible. During this period of time, most people are taking some rests at home, which naturally draws forth the fantasy of threesomes. The traffic growth starts around 8 PM, reaches the top at around 10 PM or 11 PM, lasts for approximately two hours or two and a half hours, and declines gradually to the bottom at around 2 PM to 3 PM.



The data of the two peaks in a day shows that the traffic in the night is still heavier than that in the afternoon. 3rder team still have to increase server capacity to sustain the major flow. This phenomenon may trigger some doubts of the public. Why would threesome fantasy occur at work? Is the workload still not enough or people usually get tired during this period of time? Is there any other reason for this?



