What's New in the Beauty Industry in Kenya? BeautyClick Is Using Stylists as Brand Ambassadors

Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --A Kenyan start up African Hair Ltd, has recently launched BeautyClick – an online marketplace with a collection of virgin human hair weaves sold exclusively online and through professionals. Their current collection of human hair includes Indian and Peruvian hair of grade 7A that has been tested to guarantee end users quality.



BeautyClick Kenya will transform the entire hair and beauty industry in the region by being the first online marketplace to allow stylists, hairdressers and other professionals to sell their hair products and get a commission out of every sale. The company utilizes a unique model where stylists are signed up as agents on the site.



After signing up, each agent is given a unique web address (webshop) which they can use to promote hair to their clients. Every BeautyClick agent is given a 15% commission out of every sale made. Currently, BeautyClick Kenya has signed up over 600 agents. This number includes hairdressers in Nairobi and other regions in Kenya like Mombasa, Eldoret and Kisumu.



According to the founder and chairman of BeautyClick, Jesper Drescher, the company is targeting professionals who want to make an additional income by recommending their clients to buy quality hair. "In many situations, hairdressers will send their clients to the nearest shop to buy hair and they don't get any monetary benefit by doing this. BeautyClick allows every stylist to not only earn a commission for each sale but also recommend a very high quality human hair weave that their clients will love", says Jesper.



BeautyClick has teamed up with popular hairstylists and other celebrities in Kenya. Renowned stylist Farouk Jannedy has also joined the Beauty Click team and opened a webshop (https://beautyclick.co.ke/farouk) where he's able to recommend the company's hair to his clients.



Popular radio presenter Adelle Onyango was recently seen wearing BeautyClick brand of human hair. "I totally love the hair. It's much more than what I expected having used human hair weaves for a long time. I love the fact that they deliver it for free to wherever you are in Kenya ", says Adelle Onyango – Kiss FM Presenter.



About BeautyClick.co.ke

BeautyClick Kenya was founded with the main goal of helping hair professionals in Sub Saharan Africa to earn money on the side and get access to very high quality human hair. The company currently stocks a wide range of Peruvian and Indian hair styles ranging from 12 inches to 20 inches in length. Customers can choose from their body wavy hair, straight hair and natural wave hair varieties. All their human hair can be curled, straightened, dyed and treated just like the natural hair.



For more information visit http://www.beautyclick.co.ke or call 0700 55 24 56