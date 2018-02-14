"What's on Tap" Takes Viewers Inside the World of Beer in a Weekly TV Series

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --"What's On Tap" is an exciting new TV series in development that discusses everything related to beer. This includes the beers themselves, the brewers who create the beer and the bars that serve the beer. The show will air weekly in a 30-minute format, making it easily digestible for those who are short on time.



Craft beer, or small-batch beer that is not mass-produced, has been taking the country and the world by storm in recent years. Because more people are becoming interested in the process behind making beer and delivering different flavors, bars that specialize in craft beer are popping up everywhere.



"What's On Tap" aims to capitalize on this burgeoning market by bringing viewers beer-related content that they can't get anywhere else. For each episode of the show, the team will travel to a different city to explore its beer culture. This means visiting craft beer bars, talking with brewers, and of course, tasting lots of beer.



The show has a lively tone that denotes the fun topic it discusses. There will be surprises throughout each episode, including things like live music performances, special guests and more. The goal is to create a similar vibe to a late-night talk show, except that instead of discussing current events and celebrity gossip, the show will focus on beer – and sometimes food to go along with it.



"What's On Tap" will contain a web component as well. On the show's website, users can watch full performances from the show's guests, submit their hometown for consideration for a future episode, show off their home brews and more. The goal is to create a complete community surrounding beer.



The "What's On Tap" team has finished the initial planning stages for the series and are ready to begin shooting the pilot episode. To help make this goal a reality, they plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $85,000.



The funds will go towards the expenses related to shooting the pilot, including talent fees, filming equipment, pre- and post-production services, marketing and more. The creators plan to begin filming in Chicago in the late spring in the hopes of having the show ready for the fall television season.