What's the Secret to Koreans Porcelain Skin?

Seoul, Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2019 --As Korean beauty shows no signs of slowing down ever since 2014, an 8-years-old Seoul-based online K-beauty retailer KollectionK(https://kollectionk.com) explains the reasons that the world has become so fascinated with K-beauty and shares the porcelain skin secret of the K-beauty.



South Korea is well known for K-beauty, coining many of the mainstay terms in beauty speak, such as glass skin, dewy-dumpling skin, eye smiles, baby feet and more. K-beauty products has been so much appealing to US consumers as it is so forward-thinking and practical yet works effectively that it was even discussed at the recent conference held by the United Nations on UN SME Day, 27th of June.



KollectionK presented 4 reasons behind the popularity of K-beauty. Firstly, Korean consumers are such an early adopter and trend-setter that BB Cream, Sleeping Masks, 'One-day, One-sheet' Masks and Cushion Foundations are all evolved in South Korea. Secondly, Korean cosmetics use unusual ingredients that others do not use, like honey, seaweeds, rice water, camellia trees and many other, adding the innovation and extra fun in putting on the skin care products. Thirdly, Koreans does not only focus on the make-up but really cares the healthy skin. Lastly, K-beauty is not simply the products itself but it's about the Korean consumers and the culture of Korea. That's why KollectionK aims to share the value and culture outside of Korea, building the platform where K-beauty aficionados gather together and exchange beauty secrets each other.



"It has been ingrained in Korean culture to look after your skin for centuries," explains KollectionK. Korean people tried to attain clean and clear skin since Goryeo(ancient Korean Kingdom, 918~1392), when people enjoyed bathing 3~4 times a day for smother and more beautiful skin.



As such, K-Beauty all starts from skin. A huge focus goes on skincare. Thus, KollectionK recommends 5 must-have items for the flawless pore-free porcelain skin. All available at KollectionK.



MISSHA Premium Aloe Soothing Gel ($10.58)

Cooling gel to soothe and recharge the skin's hydration level. Aloe Vera 95% for instant soothing and moisturizing. Mild formula for all skin types.



It's Skin Power 10 Formula Essence ($10.94)

You can put on 10 different essence depending on the daily skin condition. Features differ from moisturizer to firming up, whitening, glow and more. It's fun to use all different colors and textures of each essence.



A'pieu Madecassoside Cream ($11.39)

Including 2% madecassoside, the cream provides you with the natural protection from harmful environment to help make healthy skin.



COSRX Low Ph Good Morning Gel Cleanser ($10.78)

Mildly acidic pH 5.0~6.0, similar to skin's natural pH level. Will hydrate and smoothen your skin. Softly removes the wastes and leaves your skin hydrated all day long, making your skin environment healthy and protecting your skin barrier.



COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch ($3.18)

It consists of 3 sizes of circular patch that covers the scars of acne. Protects wounded or troubled area from getting worse and maintains humidity of skin to prevent further breakouts. Hydrocolloid type. Helps flatten and heal cystic acne faster.



* COSRX is rated as one of Korea's best skin care brands. Won several beauty awards and stated by reliable magazines. Now COSRX is on the virtual shelves of KollectionK. You can check them here: https://kollectionk.com/collections/cosrx



KollectionK, based in Seoul, selects the trendies cosmetic products so that the consumers in the US can enjoy eye-shopping or buy the most up-to-date items as if they're in Myeongdong, the hottest shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, where you can easily find 3~4 beauty outlets within your sight of vision. As this pioneering curator website gets K-beauty launches at the same time with South Korea, you can buy the newest K-beauty items at KollectionK website.



