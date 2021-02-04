What's the Skinny in 2021? Skinnytees Launches SKIN Line

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2021 --Wide awake in the middle of the night, looking for a way to make money after going through a divorce and during the mortgage crisis in 2008, Linda Schlesinger-Wagner had an idea: create a camisole that would fit every woman. It would be a little longer than other shirts, a little wider, and it had to be flattering. "It had to appeal to every woman, every age, every size," remembers Schlesinger-Wagner, who was no stranger to the fashion world. She had owned a children's clothing store in Birmingham, MI and made knit designs for such high fashion department stores as Niemen Marcus.



Linda called her kids who were living in Los Angeles. Her son, David, an internet expert, claimed the product's name that Linda had come up with- skinnytees and together, they launched the skinnytees.com website.



Linda borrowed $1000 on a friend's credit card for product. She began working from a home office. "I charged a little each month and paid it back each month." She rolled over the income back into the business. Today skinnytees operates as a family affair with Linda in the 8000-square-foot facility in Birmingham and her son, David, and daughter Annie at the Los Angeles office. David remains in charge of the website, social media, and blogging. Annie is head of marketing and creative development.



Shop skinnytees this February

This February skinnytees will be re-launching the skinnytees SKIN line. Inclusivity has always been a goal at skinnytees from the sizes to the colors. skinnytees launched the SKIN line in 2019 to increase diversity with inclusive shades for every woman of any size or SKIN shade. Linda Schlesinger-Wagner would love to show the new SKIN by skinnytees.



The goal is to remove the word "nude" from their color list as there is no "one" nude," stated Linda Schlesinger – Wagner, Founder of skinnytees. "The skinnytees shades of Dark Brown, Stone, Toasted Almond, Ivory and Taupe round out the range allowing for all to find a shade that compliments their skin tone when layering, while keeping that slimming style that skinnytees is known for." skinnytees will offer these five shades in their bestsellers camis, the basic tank and the high neck tank in both Missy and Plus sizes.



Valentine's Day 2021 may be different due to the pandemic this year. People will enjoy a cozy celebration at home. Whether you are going out or staying home, dressing up in a new outfit is always uplifting! skinnytees has the perfect Valentine's Day outfit.



Skinnytees has more than 210 different products, including tops, leggings, dresses. The skinnytees team is always coming up with new things. The clothes are one-size-fits-most to be worn for athletics, maternity, casual lounging or dressed up. The uniqueness of skinnytees fabric is that it is not Spanx-tight, but soft-tight and therefore works for most people. If you name a style: crew neck, V-neck, round neck, off the shoulder skinnytees has it. Founder, Linda Schlesinger- Wagner, listens to her customers and what they are looking for and therefore, patterns, cardigans, vests, velvets have been added to the skinnytees products over the years.



Giving back

Philanthropy among the pillars of skinnytees. Linda enjoys speaking and working with entrepreneurs and has no secrets to her business failures and accomplishments. She happily shares her insights wanting everyone to find their journey to success. Yet, be prepared to work hard, because Linda will educate you that hard work, honesty, and caring for your community is the road to all successful businesses long term. Linda has never forgotten those who helped her, and it is part of the mission of skinnytees to give back and give of yourself.



"That's why we are here," Linda says. "We are here to make a difference."