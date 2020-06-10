When an Intermountain Medical Center Patient Misses Graduation, Intermountain Caregivers Bring the Graduation to Him

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2020 --The class of 2020 high school graduates have seen all kinds of creative graduation ceremonies, but none as unique as the one last week at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.



When the caregivers on the 9th floor of Intermountain Medical Center discovered Jake Hayward, 18, one of their patients who had spent 20 days in the hospital battling ulcerative colitis, was going to miss his graduation from Jordan High School, they brought the graduation festivities to him.



They put together an impromptu graduation ceremony that included all the necessities – a diploma, cards, posters, and the whole floor of caregivers cheering congratulations.



Jake's dad, Rick Hayward, said in an email to the caregivers, "This year many seniors had a unique graduation, but because of your employees, none had as unique as Jake. He'll never forget his graduation, because your staff made it special for him."



Jake is now home and focusing on his recovery but looking forward to going to college at Utah State University and considering a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Link to video: ttps://securedrop.intermountain.net/securedrop/public.php?service=files&t=ff97ce75ec4670dec05a2b0c25ba8664