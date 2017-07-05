When Disaster Strikes Call a Restoration Company

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Nature has a mind of its own and can be unforgiving to a property owner's home or business. Floods, earthquakes, and fires can leave properties devastated, leaving the property owner with a wide variety of emotions. Fear, disbelief, and anger are common emotions following a disaster. Although, it may be difficult, it is important for the property owner to keep calm following a disaster. The property owner should immediately contact an, Ocean County, NJ, Cape May County, NJ, and Atlantic County, NJ restoration company to clean and restore their property.



Content Cleaning



An IIRC certified restoration company will assess the damaged contents and make a determination about what should be cleaned. Content cleaning is a thorough process where damaged contents are dried, cleaned, deodorized, sanitized, and resurfaced. Furniture, electronics, clothes, are just a few examples of items that must be cleaned by the restoration company. Although, the property owner may want to clean the contents themselves, it is important that they leave this work for the professionals.



Damaged property



The restoration company will also inspect the property and remove any damaged areas. For example, areas affected by floods will be dried and sprayed with chemicals to prevent mold. If a house fire occurs affected areas will be removed, deodorized, and cleaned to remove potent smells. Once the property has been cleaned and dangerous areas have been removed, the property owner can begin rebuilding.



Communication



Any correspondence between the property owner and the insurance company needs to be documented. The property owner should also document communication between themselves and the restoration company. All receipts and contents must also be saved and itemized. It is also recommended that the property owners take a lot of photos before and after the restoration work is complete.



A disaster is never easy, but hiring the right restoration can save the property owner's possessions, home, or business.



About First Choice Restoration

First Choice Restoration is the premier disaster remediation company in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. With over forty years of experience, let First Choice be your first choice!