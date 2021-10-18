When Faced with a Chronic Illness, Support Is Available

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --When it comes to health-related problems, sometimes the first hurdle is hearing the diagnosis. The second is accepting it.



"Chronic conditions can be especially burdensome," said Jordan Merrill, Intermountain Healthcare community health program manager. "There is a mental and emotional impact as well as the physical one."



Whether the diagnosis is for a preventable chronic illness, or one that is unpreventable, the response is often the same. Denial. Frustration, Discouragement. But eventually, when the patient comes around to acceptance, there are a host of resources available to assist those living with a chronic illness.



According to the Centers for Disease Control, the broad definition of chronic illness includes any condition that lasts one year or longer, and requires ongoing medical attention or limits regular activities, or both. Some chronic illnesses are preventable, while others are not.



In the case of these preventable chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, obesity and Type II diabetes, the key to elimination is actually prevention.



"A lot of times these kinds of chronic illnesses start out as just an illness, but if they're left untreated, they persist so long they can become chronic," Merrill said. "In healthcare, we want to determine how to improve the condition by allowing for self-management of the illness."



Some of the resources available for those struggling with chronic illnesses in Utah can be found at www.LivingWell.Utah.gov. Other state health departments have similar programs.



The Living Well Utah web site offers a range of classes on everything from prevention to pain management, Merrill said. "They're provided through Intermountain Healthcare's partnership and all are evidence-based and free to attend."



In many instances, these classes address the mental health side of dealing with a chronic illness, as well as the physical ramifications, Merrill said. Prior to 2020, a variety of support groups existed to assist people through a difficult diagnosis. Unfortunately, many of those support groups have taken a step back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



