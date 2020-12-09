When the Industrial Revolution Meets the Renaissance

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2020 --Seven centuries ago, Leonardo da Vinci awakened the public sense for "New Beauty" and reshaped the word "Aesthetics". Three centuries ago, James Watt improved the steam engine, thus replacing manpower by heat. The idea "Technology changes life." rapidly stole the spotlight from the public.



Centuries later, today, industrialization and aesthetics are becoming inevitable topics in our daily life, while very few of us are considering how they will interact with each other.



It is never a joke that people could integrate arts into technology.



It is not hard to express the way people combine their intelligence and diligence.



It is not easy to follow the revolutionary trend, but CFMOTO is doing it.



Driven by the energy revolution, lots of countries are redefining the industry policies and creating huge market opportunities and challenges. In our days, customers are making more demands when it comes to design, technology as well as the power. Steven Jobs reshaped the boundary between arts and smartphones, Elon Musk accelerated the transition to electric vehicles while Robert Bosch progressed the connected objects. Is it too late to step into the new world? CFMOTO, who has been in the motorcycle industry for over 30 years, says, it is just the start.



Since a revolution that is necessary for human survival and the environment is imminent, green travel has become a global trend. According to the new standards, the traditional energy, fossil fuels, are now legging way behind. However, the electric drive, hybrid, solar and wind energy are changing the automobile industry as well as the motorcycle industry. Driven by the new energy, riders across the world are telling new stories.



Back in August 2018, CFMOTO announced the decision and started the new journey: launch of the EV Division to embrace the upcoming challenges. To better appeal to the new industry trend, CFMOTO proposed ZEEHO, the new EV brand to the market. The "Life Amplified", aims at providing enjoyable moments and a trendy lifestyle to young generations through the tech-driven product, the user-comfort focused experience and lifestyle accessories. CFMOTO, famous for high-quality and large-displacement motorcycles, this time, is adopting the ZEEHO tech-driven design concept, not only by applying the most artistic design to highlight the beauty of technology, but also integrating cutting-edge technology into product functions.



According to the current developments, CFMOTO will officially launch mass production in the first half of 2021 for the domestic market.



ZEEHO specifications indicate that new product will be powered by a premium pouch style lithium-ion battery manufactured by Farasis Energy, that packs in 4kWh of energy, giving a NEDC effective range of 130+km.



The battery has passed automotive-grade safety tests and with CFMOTO self-developed BMS (Battery management system) has a 2500 cycle lifespan or eight years and up to 300,000km combined with operating temperatures of -20° to 55°, which makes it suitable for usage in most climates around the world.



Range anxiety is resolved with a fast-charging that allows for 80% to be recharged in half-an-hour time.



All that power is then converted into kinetic energy via "Cobra powertrain" with a conversion efficiency of 92%.



"Cobra powertrain" is driven by 10kW, IP67 certified, water-cooled, mid-mounted engine delivering whooping 213nM of torque that will propel the vehicle from 0-50km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 110 km/h.



Putting that energy to the ground is Pirelli high-performance tires mounted on lightweight chassis, manufactured with the same high-tech processes as used by KTM.



High-performance suspension with adjustable damping is then balanced and calibrated in global multi-environment road conditions by professional riders, giving the end-user confidence and control in any road conditions.



Furthermore, safety is at most important, that's why ZEEHO Cyber Concept is equipped with Bosch powered stability control which is controlled through ZEEHO "Just ride" system, giving riders a choice of three riding modes: Eco, Street and Sport. Brembo's 215mm disks giving all the stopping power needed with ABS for additional safety, additionally six high-resolution cameras provide a 360° obstacle warning system.



The overall design is user-comfort focused and tech-driven, which reflects throughout the vehicle:



Determined and progressive design coupled with fluid-body lines, recognizable double winglet neon lights, LED headlights. The user-customizable dashboard is fitted with smart-communications, which enables functions such as the keyless system (mobile unlock), voice commands, remote diagnostics through ZEEHO App and much more.



In addition, to ensure vehicle security, ZEEHO has a positioning system installed that uses five live-tracking systems (GPS, Beidou, Cellular, Galileo, Glonass) that can be tracked using the ZEEHO App. ZEEHO APP can also provide users with 24-hour social networking. The ZEEHO AR helmet and ZEEHO lifestyle accessories that debuted at the press conference are leading the trend for users of Generation Z.



It is not deniable that Generation Z is becoming the main power of purchase. This is an era, where design, technology, and user experience are interacting with each other and where customers have higher demands on moving. Centuries ago, western pioneers led the way of social trends: industrialization and aesthetic revival. But today, CFMOTO is hereby inviting riders to experience a road trip where both the elements get crossed.



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.