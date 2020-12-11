When Treating Chronic Prostatitis, by Contrast with Antibiotics, Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Is More Favored

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2020 --At present, antibiotic makers have struggled with anemic investment and bankruptcies, even after the approval of new drugs, as fears of drug-resistant microbes force hospitals to adopt a more conservative approach toward such treatments, according to the Reuters. Besides, public health authorities have raised alarms about a looming health crisis, saying deaths from antibiotic-resistant bacteria could dwarf that from the COVID-19 pandemic.



It's clear that the antibiotic market is facing a huge crisis. As a result, several large drug makers including Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc have unveiled a $1 billion fund to bolster struggling antibiotic companies. But this is ultimately a palliative. Antibiotics can induce drug resistance, especially in the treatment of chronic diseases, and long-term use of these drugs is more likely to induce the emergence of drug-resistant microbes. No amount of money can change that, so antibiotics will continue to be in an awkward situation when treating chronic diseases.



It's well known that many diseases are classified into acute and chronic types, while chronic diseases have more complex causes and longer treatment duration, which are important in the pharmaceutical market. Among them, chronic prostatitis is a very common one in male patients, and it can be divided into bacterial prostatitis and nonbacterial prostatitis .



Antibiotics are mainly used to kill bacteria, so they are not suitable for the treatment of chronic nonbacterial prostatitis. As for the bacteria one, about 80% of inflammation is caused by escherichia coli, and the left 20% involves proteus vulgaris, corynebacterium and so on. Usually, quinolones or cephalosporins can be used for the treatment. But the treatment of chronic inflammation generally lasts a long time. If there is an over-dependence on antibiotics, drug resistance will be inevitable, which will not bring a positive effect on patients.



Why do antibiotics induce drug resistance? Due to genetic diversity, some bacteria in the body are resistant to a certain antibiotic. After the heavy use of this drug, you actually killed other kinds of bacteria, while this kind survives. In the long run, this antibiotic-resistant bacteria can multiply massively, leaving the antibiotic helpless.



Therefore, antibiotics aren't a good treatment option for chronic prostatitis, whether it is bacterial or nonbacterial. Besides, antibiotics can trigger many side effects on human body, such as dizziness, diarrhea, and so on. As a result, more and more patients with chronic prostatitis are looking for treatments without drug resistance or side effects, and the herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a good option, which has been favored by many patients.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) product developed by Wuhan Dr.Lee's TCM Clinic. It's made of more than 50 Chinese herbs, and each one is carefully selected under strict rules and weight ratio. It's a reasonable herbal formula summed up by Dr. Lee's 30 years of clinical experience, which can clear away heat and toxin, kill bacteria, reduce swelling, and promote blood circulation.



The formula contains honeysuckle, houttuynia and other herbs, which can effectively kill all kinds of bacteria and viruses that cause prostatitis. It also contains plantain seed, qumai and bianxu, which can help to improve frequent urination, urgent urination, endless urination and other symptoms, making the urination unobstructed. Additionally, peach kernel, safflower and the like in the formula can effectively eliminate edema, hypertrophy, tumor, etc.



Due to diverse and significant effects, the herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can be used as a good treatment for chronic prostatitis, and it also plays a therapeutic role in curing seminal vesiculitis, orchitis, epididymitis, urinary tract infection and other diseases related to the urogenital system.



By contrast with antibiotics, TCM is not easy to reduce drug resistance. Generally, one certain antibiotic is used to fight against one disease or bacterium. While TCM stresses the role of "physiological conditioning" to kill bacteria through body immunity. Ingredients of TCM are usually complex, and it can fully terminate bacteria, so it will hardly induce drug resistance. The Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a pure Chinese medicine with no drug resistance or side effects, so it's suitable for patients with chronic prostatitis to take for a long time.



Recently, a patient left a message about his experience in treating chronic prostatitis. Mr Stone, from the U.S, was diagnosed with acute prostatitis in March last year, when he urinated frequently, accompanied by painful sensation. After taking antibiotics for more than 10 days, his condition was relieved slightly but not resolved completely. He didn't pay much attention at the time, merely taking oral antibiotics to relieve occasional symptoms.



At the end of last year, Mr Stone was diagnosed with chronic bacterial prostatitis due to his carelessness and bad living habits like drinking too much alcohol and staying up late. He was afraid to take antibiotics again but he couldn't find a better way. Fortunately, he was suggested to take Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill by a friend. He took it uncertainly for a month, and it turned out that the effect was very obvious, and his pain became relieved with no side effects. After taking the pill for three months, he happily said that he was doing very well, urinating normally and feeling more vigorous than before.



Indeed, there are many patients like Mr Stone suffering from chronic prostatitis, and after keeping on taking the herbal medicine for a long time, they can achieve great therapeutic effects. Moreover, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can help improve male urinary and reproductive health, strengthen body resistance, and has a significant effect on prevention of diseases. We hope that Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can help more patients with urogenital diseases, so that they can get rid of these troubles and live a healthier life.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis as well as its complications.