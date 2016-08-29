Where Does the 2.6 Trillion Pounds of Garbage Go Every Year?

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --When throwing away garbage, many people don't ever stop and think about where it is going to end up? For the most part, people don't ever think about how much garbage is going into the landfills each day. It's a way of life for them. While there might be a lot of garbage that has to be thrown away, there are plenty of things that can be recycled. Think about this: more than 2.6 trillion pounds of garbage are going to be generated this year alone. That 2.6 trillion pounds of garbage weighs just as much as 7,000 Empire State Buildings combined together. That's a heck of a lot of garbage.



This is where consumers need to come in and do something about it. Otherwise, where is all of this garbage going to end up? About half of all the garbage that goes into landfills is organic waste that could have been disposed of differently.



On average, one person produces roughly 2.6 pounds of trash per day. But, how much of that trash really needs to go to the landfills, versus what could be recycled or composted? If people were to take the time and sort through the refuse into stuff that can be reused, versus what needs to go to the dump, it would end up reducing the amount of waste in the landfills today. When it comes time for any big cleaning spree around the home, take some time to go through everything before throwing it into a dumpster rental.



Make sure that the things being thrown away cannot be recycled or reused. Even though a hunk of old metal might seem useless, it can be transformed into something far better. Things like old paint can even be recycled. It's important to know what the limitations are in terms of what can and cannot be thrown into the dumpster rental. Speedy Dumpster is happy to answer any questions about an upcoming reservation.



About Speedy Dumpster

Speedy Dumpster is dedicated to providing clients with excellent customer service, and unparalleled, affordable options. Serving the entire metropolitan Washington DC area, they offer flat rate pricing, on time delivery, and same day order to door delivery.



To find out why Speedy Dumpster is known as the "Contractor's Choice" visit www.speedydumpster.com.