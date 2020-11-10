Where Is the Economy Headed in 2021? Lightspeed to Host Economist Mark Schug on Live Webinar for an Economic Recap of 2020 and 2021 Predictions

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, will look back on 2020 as economist Mark Schug, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, joins Lightspeed to present a live webinar recapping this unprecedented fiscal year and its economic implications for 2021.



On Wednesday, December 9th at 4:30 PM EST, Lightspeed will host a virtual live stream titled, "An Economic Recap of 2020 with Dr. Mark Schug." The webinar will provide active traders insights into market predictions for 2021 with reference to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, general economic policy uncertainty and, concurrently, the recent robust growth in the GDP. This webinar marks the latest in Lightspeed's ongoing economic webinars giving active traders an economic edge for smarter investing.



"Our collaboration with Dr. Mark Schug will allow traders to gain both a technical and academic perspective into this turbulent fiscal year," said Kevin Ott, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspeed. "Mark's dedication to teaching and commitment to economic education aligns with our own vision and culture, making this partnership a great fit."



The presentation-style webinar will provide Lightspeed listeners with real-time insights into specific economic indicators of 2020, including unemployment, job claims, interest rates, inflation, job postings, payroll, DJIA and the S&P 500 over the year. The webinar will include the opportunity for viewers to submit live inquiries that Dr. Schug will actively acknowledge throughout.



"During rapidly moving markets and volatile trading conditions, the ability to understand economic indicators is crucial to success in predicting where the economy is headed for the end of this year and into 2021," stated Dr. Schug. "I'm excited to partner with Lightspeed to help facilitate their goal of providing education on a litany of implications that 2020 holds for the fiscal year to come."



About Lightspeed



Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.



About Dr. Mark Schug

Dr. Mark C. Schug is Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he directed the Center for Economic Education. He taught for 36 years at the middle school, high school, and university levels. A widely recognized scholar, he has written and edited more than 230 articles, books, and national curriculum materials. He has received national awards for leadership and research in economic education from the Council on Economic Education and for service from the Association of Private Enterprise Education. He has been the guest co-editor of 11 special economics sections in Social Education, the flagship journal of the National Council for the Social Studies. He has served on several nonprofit boards, including the National Association of Private Enterprise Education, Business and Economics Academy of Milwaukee (BEAM); Economics Wisconsin; Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies; and the Wisconsin Governor's Council on Financial Literacy.