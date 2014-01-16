Where Women Create BUSINESS Named Among Min's Hottest Magazine Launches of 2013

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2014 --With over 700 new magazine titles added to the nation’s newsstands in 2013, Stampington & Company’s Where Women Create BUSINESS was named by Mr. Magazine™ as one of min’s Hottest Launches of 2013. On Dec. 3rd, all nominees were officially honored at min’s Most Intriguing People & Launches event in New York City.



In a posting about the online awards, Mr. Magazine™ stated, “Where Women Create BUSNIESS comes from the Stampington family, which has become known for launching upscale, expensive magazines for an audience that can only be described as a community at its best. As with Cake & Whiskey, it's a meeting place where women can actually discuss business."



Having Where Women Create BUSINESS selected as one of the 15 Hottest Magazine Launches in 2013 is such an honor, and quite honestly, a 35-year dream come true,” added Jo Packham, Creator and Editor-in-Chief of BUSINESS. “Credit must be given to those women who are featured on the pages of our magazine and the team that works so hard to put it all together…they are my inspiration.”



Where Women Create BUSINESS is a joint collaboration by Packham and Stampington & Company, and was launched in January 2013. Now a quarterly title, the magazine takes readers up close and personal into the entrepreneurial lives of women in various artisan fields ranging from the food and restaurant industries, to handmade art, blogging, and much more. Readers can pick up copies of Where Women Create BUSINESS Winter 2014 now available on newsstands and Stampington.com.



The Winter ’14 issue of Where Women Create BUSINESS is now available on newsstands, or directly from Stampington & Company at http://stampington.com/where-women-create-business.



Other Stampington & Company titles that have been recognized by Mr. Magazine™ in the past include: Where Women Cook, Art Journaling, Stuffed, Somerset Digital Studio, Artful Blogging, Apronology, Life Images, and Marie. More information about Stampington & Company publications can be found on the web at stampington.com.