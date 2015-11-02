Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Youth and families wrestling with transgender issues need specialized information. Board certified family physician Linda Gromko MD has written a ground-breaking work: Where's MY Book? A Guide for Transgender & Gender Non-Conforming Youth, Their Parents, & Everyone Else. Never before has a book provided such specific anatomical and psychological information for this population. Where's MY Book? will be available on Amazon.com as a paperback and e-book this November (ISBN-10 0982514379 and ISBN-13 978-0-09825143-7-5).



With 18 years of experience working with transgender clients of all ages, Gromko says, "Going through puberty is rugged, but it's especially difficult if you discover you're going through the wrong puberty. My book is built from hundreds of patients' experiences, with the intention of helping gender non-conforming kids grow up happy, productive, loving, and loved. I appreciate that parents, friends, teachers, and health care providers need resources as well. And for adults who've already completed a gender transition, I like to think of this as 'the puberty book you never had!'"



Dr. Gromko sites the disproportionately high rates of suicides and depression among trans youth. "Nearly half of all trans youth between ages 18 and 24 have attempted suicide. We can do better for our kids," she says.



Where's MY Book? is richly enhanced by the colorful and whimsical paintings of Seattle artist Jacqui Beck (www.JacquiBeck.com). Beck, who has a transgender son, presented her "Gender Personal" exhibit in 2014.



Interspersed with Beck's paintings, readers will find anatomical illustrations. Gromko says, "It's an honest work. I rated the book 'R' for "Realistic."



About Dr. Gromko

Dr. Gromko is a 1984 graduate of the University of Washington School of Medicine, and completed her Family Practice Residency there as well. She started her own practice, Queen Anne Medical Associates, PLLC, in 1989. Dr. Gromko is a frequent speaker in two areas: transgender medicine, and kidney disease and home dialysis. "After my husband's death of diabetic kidney failure, I found writing and speaking to be therapeutic – but also helpful to others."



After years of working with trans patients and their families, Gromko has produced a book packed with wisdom, practical information, and firsthand accounts of day-to-day survival. Gromko covers the basics of gender identity, sexual orientation, puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender affirming surgeries, and also explores the difficulties of coming out, going through school, coping with depression, and forming relationships.



Those interested can learn more about Gromko, her work, and her upcoming book by visiting http://lindagromkomd.com



Contact:

Linda Gromko, MD

ljgromko@msn.com

206-281-7163 x 20