Which Cancers Are Caused by EBV, CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --“Infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is linked to the development of many different cancers. In fact, “EBV was the first human virus to be directly implicated in carcinogenesis. It infects (up to) 90% of the world’s population.” (1) Dr. Matthew P. Thompson and colleagues wrote that “EBV has been implicated in the pathogenesis (origin of) Burkitt’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and lymphomas (lymphomas and carcinomas are types of cancer), as well as leiomyosarcomas arising in immunocompromised individuals. The presence of this virus has also been associated with epithelial malignancies arising in the gastric region and the breast.” (1) Dr. Thompson and colleagues are from the University of Texas, M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.



Click to learn more about EBV infection



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people infected with the EBV and other viruses take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the Epstein Barr Virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the EBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“It is now known that EBV infects (up to) 90% of the world’s adult population. Upon infection, the individual remains a lifelong carrier of the virus… primary infection with EBV typically occurs within the first few years of life and is generally asymptomatic in most underdeveloped countries. In more developed areas, primary infection can be delayed until late adolescence or adulthood and results in infectious mononucleosis in some cases. Long-term EBV coexists with most human hosts without overt serious consequences. However, in some individuals, the virus is implicated in the development of malignancy.” (1) In other words, almost everyone is infected with EBV. In some of these individuals it will lead to cancer.



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce EBV symptoms?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (2). In contrast, there are two natural antiviral products with a formula that was shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



Novirin shares the same formula as Gene-Eden-VIR. The difference between the two is that Novirin has higher quality, more expensive ingredients. The Novirin/Gene-Eden-VIR formula was tested in two post-marketing clinical studies published in September 2013 and March 2014, respectively, in the peer reviewed medical journal Pharmacy & Pharmacology (2).



Interested individuals can view the two published studies here, http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Clinical-Study.php and http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Decreases-Fatigue-Clinical-Study.php.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) or other viruses take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the EBV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the EBV



References:



(1)Matthew P. Thompson and Razelle Kurzrock, Epstein-Barr Virus and Cancer – Clin Cancer Res February 1, 2004 10; 803



(2)Polansky, H. Itzkovits, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.