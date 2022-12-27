Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.



Those who use a mobility scooter don't always use them all the time; in fact, those that have a mobility scooter often can get around fine without it, however they may not have the stamina that they used to. This is why the Model F power chair from WHILL is the perfect option for those who only use mobility scooters on an occasional basis.



The Model F power chair has a weight that is less than 60 pounds, yet can handle a maximum weight of up to 250 pounds and provides a range of more than 12 miles. With the light weight of the power chair, plus the fact that it can fold up and easily slide into a closet or be put into a vehicle means that users can stow the power chair where users need it most. It is also air travel certified so users can take their power chair with them when they travel.



When users need a power chair that can handle a bit more, they can step up to the Model C2 power chair. This is still a compact design with great range, but offers a bit more clearance and can handle a total weight of up to 300 pounds. Yet it still has a range of more than 10 miles between charges and users can easily keep up with their friends using the top speed of five miles an hour. Like the Model F, the Model C2 is also air travel certified and can readily fold up to make it easier to travel with as well as store away when not needed.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several options with these new mobility scooters, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas.