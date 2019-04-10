Whisbi Hires Former Virgin Media Product Manager to Lead the Product Team

Barcelona, Catalonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2019 --In the previous five years of his career, Kuan worked in both disruptive tech startups, like Twitch, Citrix and well-established companies like Virgin Media. During his time in London based Virgin Media, Kuan was in charge of expanding its product development and product strategy.



Kuan stated: "When I saw what Alex and Jose Luis had been doing at Whisbi, my first impression was that these were really smart, niche players. After I had a chance to experience the product and the team behind it, I was convinced that they had the capability and drive to dominate their segment of conversational marketing. I wanted to join to help make that a reality within two years.¨



Whisbi's AI-powered conversational sales platform for enterprises connects online customers with chatbots and omnichannel agents and it's helping brands to boost online sales and improve customer experience. In fact, Whisbi clients have increased their online sales conversion rate tenfold and doubled their cross-selling. The company has unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. Whisbi is already the chosen partner for some of the world's biggest brands, such as Verizon and Hyundai in the USA.



Whisbi co-founder and CEO, Alex Bisbe said that:

"Hiring a talent like Kuan, with his experience in developing products that have come to dominate their respective sectors, is a hugely positive step for Whisbi. We have always been a product & customer focused company; in bringing Kuan to this role, we hope to harness his insights and management skills to accelerate our development and further consolidate our position as the best conversational sales and marketing platform out there today. "



About Whisbi

Founded in 2008 and led by co-founder and CEO Alex Bisbe, Whisbi is a provider of mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform combining live video, chat, voice, and chatbot. The solution helps improve the online experience for users, allowing companies to turn their web visitors into customers through the power of real-time conversations.

Whisbi secured $5 million investment in 2018 from Columbia Lake Partners and existing investors; BDMI and Venture Capital Investors, to help them rapidly grow their market share.

Whisbi clients include Verizon, Vodafone, Orange, Three, Toyota, Hyundai, and FCA Group.