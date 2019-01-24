Whisbi Is Shortlisted for the Global Mobile Award 2019 by GSMA

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --Whisbi, the world's leading Conversational Sales and Marketing Platform for Enterprises, is nominated for the Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Category alongside key players such as Huawei and Safaricom. This is the second time Whisbi has been shortlisted in this category and is the proud winner of last years award.



"The GLOMOs provide a world stage on which to celebrate the most inspirational and innovative developments across our industry, recognizing the companies and individuals leading the way in everything from 5G to emerging markets, to intelligent connectivity," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The awards attract a significant level of high-quality entries, so being nominated today is a great achievement. We wish everyone the very best of luck and we look forward to some exciting announcements at MWC19 Barcelona."



The winner of the "Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce" will be announced on Tuesday the 26th of February at 10 am in the Innovation City and broadcast live on MWL TV! See the full list of the different categories and nominees.



Whisbi offers a unique all-in-one conversational sales and marketing platform that simulates an in-store experience and helps brands to connect to their web visitors in real time. By providing human service online through live video chat, combined with a lead-acquisition chatbot, live chat, and a traditional phone call, Whisbi provides a unique and personalized online experience. The Whisbi experience is 100% browser and device agnostic and does not require any plugins or installation of any kind for the customer. It's seamless, directly from the brand website. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking.



Have a look at last year's MWC experience and how Whisbi's CEO Alex Bisbe received the GLOMO award!