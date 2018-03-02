Whisbi Wins the GLOMO Award at the Mobile World Congress 2018

Barcelona, Catalonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --The GSMA announced Whisbi as the winner of Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce award at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards 2018 yesterday morning, presented at the Innovation city at Mobile World Congress.



Whisbi, world's number 1 conversational commerce solution for enterprises, was one of the six finalists for the Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce award in the Fourth Revolution Category alongside key players such as Cisco, Accenture and Etisalat.



The judges said – "Provides an engaging online experience more akin to a brick and mortar business, with real-time personalised services and a more streamlined purchasing process."



Whisbi offers the perfect all-in-one conversational platform that simulates an in-store experience and helps brands explain better their offers or execute B2C webinars to all website visitors in real time. By providing human service online through the live video chat, combined with an intuitive chatbot engagement, we provide wider reach (geographic scope), scalability (ability to have multiple concurrent conversations), lower cost (less expensive than telesales agents) and a face-to-face online experience (co-browsing, secure document sharing and real-time customers assistance online).



The Whisbi experience is 100% browser and device agnostic and does not require any plugins or installation of any kind for the customer. It's seamless, directly from the brand's website.



For global leaders in telecom, such as Vodafone and Verizon, Whisbi is connecting their online customers to their brand experts in physical stores or contact centers in real-time, providing these customers with a revolutionary real store experience 100% online. Our customers have enhanced customer engagement 6X, efficiency 10X, reduced exit rate by 20% and boosted online sales conversion by up to 40%.



"Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2018 GLOMO Awards," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "The GLOMOs recognizes the best of the best in mobile, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation and creating a better future for all of us. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2018 GLOMOs."



A big thank you to the amazing Whisbi team, for creating a unique product, for monitoring and supporting our clients, for taking care of all legal and financial requirements. Without them, winning this award would not have been possible.



You can experience Whisbi's conversational commerce solution first hand, by booking a meeting with us here: https://www.whisbi.com/book-demo.