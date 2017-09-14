White Lightning Films Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for the Making of "The King of New Mexico"

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --White Lightning Films, a team of film professionals that believes in shaking things up, is all set to come up with the first Elvis Presley themed film that will be financed primarily with funds from Elvis fans around the world. Through their upcoming film, The King of New Mexico, the producers are aiming to bring millions of Elvis fans around the world together. They are also looking to set a record for film funding on Indiegogo by raising $5 million, out of which $150,000 will be donated to charity.



The King of New Mexico is a heart-warming tale of self discovery, redemption, hope, inclusivity and anti-ageism, with a funny and original screenplay. The story of the film revolves around a washed up Elvis impersonator who is coached to redemption by the King himself – in angel form. The film has already created a lot of interest amongst several US-based producers, to whom the story has been pitched. However, White Lightning Films wants to retain their creative control and deliver a film that goes beyond the conventional formulas. This is why they are giving all true Elvis fans an opportunity to be the producers.



"We want to make a film by the fans for the fans, with Hollywood stars voted on by you and with some of you in the actual film too! Or your Grandma, maybe? Your child? Your Elvis fanatic uncle? Or your cat or dog? Why not? We've got advisor roles and over 20 minor roles that start to become available as perks once we get past the $3.25 million funding mark," says Enda Brogan, Managing Director of White Lightning Films.



An Indiegogo campaign has just been launched to secure adequate funding for this highly ambitious film project. All funds raised through this campaign will be used for the making of the film. Several stretch goals and attractive perks have been created for the backers by White Lightning Films. If the campaign manages to raise $5 million, $150,000 will be spent on charitable causes. The Elvis Presley Charity Foundation and The Presley Charitable Foundation have already been identified as two charities to receive 25 percent shares of this project's charity pot. Fans will vote online to select the other two.



About White Lightning Films

White Lightning Films GmbH is an Irish-German production company that believes in shaking things up. They are in the process of making the first Elvis Presley themed film that is financed primarily with funds from Elvis fans around the world.