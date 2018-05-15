White Paper Finds Need for EVV 2020 Solutions That Offer Innovation and Flexibility for Consumers, Caregivers, Providers

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --Health Management Associates, a leading independent national research and consulting firm in the healthcare industry, has released a special report that defines the need for ahead-of-the-curve systems that go beyond legal requirements to address the needs and preferences of the populations they serve.



The report finds that Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions, has taken significant steps to build an EVV 2020 platform that goes well beyond the short-term requirements. An EVV 2020 system, according to HMA, ensures smooth implementation, addresses service delivery concerns and helps states, managed care organizations and providers support a system that promotes independence and high-quality service while reducing the potential for fraud and abuse.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted on December 13, 2016, intended to increase health care innovation. The Cures Act relies, in part, on savings generated through reductions in fraud, waste and abuse from EVV, which uses technology to verify care is delivered.



"We asked HMA to look at what defines effective EVV 2020 systems and found that Tellus eVV goes far beyond the 21st Century Cures Act to meet customer needs while increasing the efficiency of provider agencies," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "We can help states implement the Cures Act simply and effectively because our advanced technologies support changing home and community-based care needs."



HMA found that Tellus eVV provides states and health plans the information required to identify caregivers and agencies that may be operating outside the scope of Medicaid rules and protocols. The technology sends almost instant information upon completion of services to begin the automated claims process and includes fraud prevention features like digital signatures and other biometrics.



"Legacy EVV systems are often inefficient and limited in function and flexibility, but Tellus anticipated the need for innovative features that allow individuals greater choice in how, when and where services are provided," said HMA Principal Juan Montanez. "The result is person-centered care combined with centralized information that improves efficiency and coordination of care."



For more information, download the complete report at https://4tellus.com/download-hma-report/.



Tellus is also sponsoring an EVV Summit later in May, opening a national conversation that's the first of its kind since the passing of the 21st Century Cures Act. HMA will present on the paper at the event. For more information about the EVV Summit, visit https://4tellus.com/evvsummit/.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit http://4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About HMA

Health Management Associates is a leading independent national research and consulting firm in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1985, today we are more than 200 consultants strong and still growing. We help clients stay ahead of the curve in publicly funded healthcare by providing technical assistance, resources, decision support and expertise. Our consultants have an intimate understanding of the challenges and constraints our clients face, and we work across disciplines and geographical areas to put their knowledge to work for every client. Our areas of expertise include Long-term Services and Supports, Government Programs, Healthcare Delivery Development and Redesign, managed Care, Data Analytics, Healthcare IT Advisory Services, Behavioral Health, Clinical Services, Community Strategies, Correctional Health and Investment Services.



For additional information about HMA, visit https://healthmanagement.com.