White Paper Released on Geo-IP Filtering Advances

West Mifflin, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --In “Making a World of Difference - Geo-IP Filtering’s Crucial Importance to Your Cyber Security System” white paper, Trama highlights limitations in typical security systems and the risks inherent in relying on them. Mr. Trama also outlines crucial changes in ease-of-use and precision for geographical screening enabled by Point and Click Country Network Filters™", and provides some surprising data and first-hand reports of dramatic reductions in cyber-threats, unwanted network traffic, and improvements in network performance attributed to new and enhanced Geo-IP filtering systems.



The paper paints a picture of enhanced Geo-IP filtering as a new and powerful weapon in the cyber-security arsenal, and it comes as some promising news in a global networking environment that seems to be increasing under siege and at risk. Mr. Trama quotes a host of figures from respected analysts in network security, with all signs indicating that “the numbers and severity of cyber-attacks will get much worse before they get better”, making this paper essential reading for business leaders and network security professionals in companies of all sizes. The paper can be downloaded at http://www.packetviper.com



Mr. Trama draws heavily on his two decades in the Technology sector recalling that, “in all the years of building a variety of secure environments, none of them ever effectively addressed specific country issues or could accurately tell me the origin of my problem”. Moreover, Trama understands the reservations of network professionals who have had previous experience with country blocking software or Geo-IP filtering, admitting that those earlier versions were “simply impractical”. However, enhanced Geo-IP filtering systems like Trama’s PacketViper combine dramatically upgraded levels of precision within an agile, intuitive, user-friendly interface. Mr. Trama takes pride in his part in making new versions of Geo-IP filtering “admin friendly, practical, powerful, and useful”.



About Viper Network Systems

