White River Academy, Part of the Sovereign Health Group, Receives the 2016 Best of Delta Award

Delta, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --White River Academy (WRA), part of the Sovereign Health Group, has been selected for this year's Best of Delta Award in the Schools category. The award, presented by the Delta Award program, is given to organizations that have made an impact in the community. White River Academy, a residential treatment center for adolescent boys, provides behavioral health services and educational opportunities for boys between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. The Delta Award program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Delta area.



"We're grateful for this recognition by the Delta community. White River Academy strives to integrate academics with daily living so that each student is held to a higher standard," said Justin Nielson, program director for White River Academy. "Although the young men within our walls struggle with addiction and mental health disorders, this has not been a concern for our community. We also wish to express gratitude to our teaching staff, who work tirelessly for each student, and to Sovereign Health for their support in helping people work toward a better life."



WRA provides guidance for adolescent boys needing additional support, offering accredited education, licensed therapy and residential living for its students. Having obtained its Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) certification from the Department of Homeland Security, WRA also offers its services to international students from Canada, Mexico, Japan, England, Korea and Saudi Arabia. White River Academy offers innovative treatment with an emphasis on teaching responsible lifestyle choices and gives teens the opportunity to express their manhood in healthier ways.



Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



