White River Academy Selected as a Research Designated Program by the NATSAP

Delta, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --White River Academy, part of Sovereign Health, is among the first group of programs to be approved as achieving the designation as a National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP) Research Designated Program (RDP). The White River Academy program has been systematically collecting standardized data allowing NATSAP to better understand and document the important impact of Sovereign Health's work on children and their families.



At the NATSAP annual conference in February 2016, the NATSAP Board decided it is now time to push efforts to the next level and make clear to consumers that not all programs are alike, and those that honestly examine their work and contribute to the scholarly, professional and practical understanding of the effects of NATSAP's interventions deserve to be set apart and receive the proper recognition for their efforts. To this end, the NATSAP Board established the new RDP status to be given to programs that apply and demonstrate involvement in supplying data aimed at evaluating NATSAP program effectiveness, and increasing the understanding of the program's impact on youth and their families.



"The user-friendly Outcome Tools has provided White River Academy with a host of information that not only assists NATSAP in understanding program development, but supports us in having up-to-date data on each one of our clients," says Justin Nielson, Program Director at White River Academy. "White River Academy is grateful to be designated as a Research Designated Program because, not only is this a great achievement in the adolescent treatment industry, but it's also beneficial for each individual client's recovery."



In order for White River Academy to maintain RDP status, the facility will have to submit an annual report to the research committee verifying the ongoing collection of 70 percent of its enrollment data, and 50 percent of its discharge data.



As a residential treatment center for adolescent boys between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, White River Academy provides behavioral health services and educational opportunities. The academy's students, adolescent boys, are provided guidance, support, accredited education, licensed therapy and residential living.



Having obtained its Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) certification from the Department of Homeland Security, the academy also caters its services to international students from Canada, Mexico, Japan, England, Korea and Saudi Arabia. White River Academy offers innovative treatment with an emphasis on teaching responsible lifestyle choices and gives teens the opportunity to express their manhood in healthier ways.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



