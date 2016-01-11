White Sands' Adds Luxury Holistic Spa with Lavish Amenities

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --At White Sands Treatment Center, we understand that each client needs an individualized and specific treatment plan when it comes to recovery and healing. We are a luxury holistic spa. This is why we offer a tailored approach that combines traditional methods with alternative rehabilitation therapies. Many of these alternative options can be found in our new luxurious onsite spa. From chiropractic care and yoga to exercise facilities, massage and more, each of these therapies provides their own unique benefits to an individual who is recovering from addiction.



Yoga is one of our highly sought after spa amenities by clients. This practice provides a sense of peace and is very calming to someone in recovery. It has been shown to increase the production of the neurotransmitter GABA, which can help increase low levels usually found in those with alcohol or drug dependence by up to twenty percent. Increasing this neurotransmitter has been shown to reduce anxiety and fear. Our yoga sessions provide White Sand clients with an opportunity to learn breathing techniques, muscle stretching exercises and more about their emotional state. It also helps clients infuse discipline into their routine, a vital skill when it comes to a successful recovery.



Acupuncture and massage therapy are also popular spa amenities at White Sands. Acupuncture treatment, which dates back over 3,000 years, have been a proven remedy for addiction. Studies show it can decrease feelings of stress and anxiety, which are common triggers for those with addiction issues. Acupuncture can also help clients reduce cravings, and provide relief when it comes to pain, depression and even withdrawal symptoms! Many clients report that acupuncture sessions have helped them feel more comfortable, calm and relaxed, three attributes that have the potential to ease the recovery process.



Massage therapy is another beneficial service we offer at our luxury holistic spa for a recovering addict. It calms the entire body and releases endorphins, which may reduce one's cravings. This type of therapy also helps patients become more aware of themselves and what is going on in their body, how they are feeling, etc. In addition, it helps many patients clear and reset their minds so they can focus on positive things happening in their lives.



In addition to the above-mentioned services, many of our clients also take part in strength training and cardio-focused exercise programs that can improve an addict's memory and cognition, as well as help to increase self-esteem and strengthen muscles and bones. Chiropractic treatments and biofeedback are also available to clients who are interested. Each therapy option allows the client to renew his or her mind and begin to see their body as a sacred vessel that need to be cared for and loved. Addicts begin to better understand the damage alcohol and drugs have done to their bodies and slowly learn to adopt healthier, more positive lifestyle choices.



To learn more about the luxurious spa amenities and traditional addiction treatment options at White Sands Treatment Center, visit www.WhiteSandsTreatment.com and click on the our Treatment tab. You can also call us at 877-855-3470.