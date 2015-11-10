White Sands Treatment Center Collaborates with Mel's Diner

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --White Sands Treatment Center in Lee County, FL is pleased to announce that we've recently contracted Mel's Diner to prepare, cook, and serve meals for our clients. Mel's Diner has been serving home cooked comfort food in the Ft. Myers area for nearly thirty years. They are known for their old-fashioned, home-cooked favorites, signature sandwiches, famous burgers and Mel's Diner sensational salads. In addition to being named one of USA Today's 10 Best Places to Eat in Ft. Myers, Mel's Diner earned a 4 out of 5 star rating on TripAdvisor.com and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on UrbanSpoon.com.



The collaboration of the 4.5 star facility and the 5 star restaurant is one patients say they look forward to. Adam Hochberg, the alumni director at White Sands Treatment Center, says he thinks it will be a great addition to the already successful facility. "The food was always known to be good, but with the collaboration with Mel's Diner, it's going to be great," says Hochberg.



About White Sands Treatment Center

White Sands Drug Rehab offers four levels of primary care to suit the unique needs of each of our clients: inpatient hospitalization, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment. Our rehab facility provides a range of programs and treatments.



We also provide a safe, medically-assisted detoxification monitored by medical professionals to ensure our clients' comfort as they transition from physical addiction to alcohol and drug addiction to sobriety and the recovery process.



If you or someone you care about is struggling with drug or alcohol abuse or addiction, we want to help. We will work with your or your loved one to create a unique treatment plan that targets the specific situation.



