White Sands Treatment Center Encourages Public to Take Part in Alcohol Awareness Month 2016

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --The White Sands Treatment Center family is encouraging people of all ages to take part in Alcohol Awareness Month this April, an event sponsored by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (NCADD) since 1987. This annual observance increases the public's awareness and understanding on alcoholism, in addition to helping reduce the stigma that is often associated with alcohol-related issues.



The theme for 2016 is geared towards young men and women and is titled, "Talk Early, Talk Often: Parents Can Make a Difference in Teen Alcohol Abuse." April will be comprised of various local, state and national events geared towards educating youth about alcoholism, how to treat and prevent it, and how parents can teach children about the effects alcoholism can have on their life. Events are typically held through local NCADD affiliates, in addition to community organizations, churches, schools, colleges, and more.



The mission of this year's theme is to educate young people about how dangerous alcohol can be to themselves and others around them. Alcohol is directly tied to violence, suicide, traffic deaths, alcohol overdose, unsafe sex, failure in school, and behavioral issues. Because adolescence is typically a time when young men and women engage in risky behaviors, it is crucial that parents inform their sons or daughters about the risks before they learn about alcohol through an untrusted source. Studies show that children who have conversations about alcohol and drugs with their parents or guardians are 50 percent less likely to touch the substances over those children who do not have these types of conversations. This statistic is a great reminder to have this conversation with your children during Alcohol Awareness Month.



This year's month-long observance begins with an Alcohol-Free Weekend (April 1 – 3), which was designed to raise awareness about alcohol use in individuals, families and communities. During the weekend, the NCADD invites everyone, young and old, to engage in three alcohol-free days. For anyone who struggles with this three-day period, they invite him or her to reach out to their local NCADD affiliates in order to get help.



About The White Sands Treatment Center

The White Sands Treatment Center works with families and individuals who are living with addictions to alcohol and drugs. More in-depth material on addiction, rehabilitation and recovery can by found by visiting WhiteSandsTreatment.com or by browsing our blog page.



If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, feel free to reach out to us anytime at tel: 1-877-855-3470.